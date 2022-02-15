Marshall Wace LLP Has $11.61 Million Holdings in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 11.91% of RXR Acquisition worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $6,073,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $8,631,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RXRA stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.