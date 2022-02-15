Marshall Wace LLP Has $11.92 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,371 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Floor & Decor worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.62. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.15.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

