Marshall Wace LLP Invests $11.23 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Pool at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 65.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,088 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,864 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $450.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.00 and a 200-day moving average of $501.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

