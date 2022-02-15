Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,742 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of QIAGEN worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,672,000 after acquiring an additional 113,366 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 140.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 23.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QGEN stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

