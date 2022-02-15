Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,083,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of AutoNation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

