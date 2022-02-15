Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 240,847 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,847 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $10,838,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,294,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

