Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 314,369 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,369 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Cinemark worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,969,000 after acquiring an additional 62,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after acquiring an additional 436,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

NYSE CNK opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.37. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

