Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 420,632 Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,632 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.33% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCRN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 4,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCRN shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

