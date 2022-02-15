Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 933,682 Shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) by 466.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,682 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 11.21% of Colicity worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colicity by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 58,624 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Colicity by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 432,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,044,000.

Colicity stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

