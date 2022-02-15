Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 181,830 Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.69% of Montrose Environmental Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 260,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 423.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 278,977 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

MEG opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.04. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.33.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

