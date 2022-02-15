Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 3,228.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,001 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 343,364 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.26% of TripAdvisor worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRIP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.