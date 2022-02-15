Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,973 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 3.73% of CF Acquisition Corp. V worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFV opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

