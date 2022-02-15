Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.350 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.340-$4.340 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.84. The company had a trading volume of 548,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo has a 12 month low of $198.24 and a 12 month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.67.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total value of $2,531,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,813 shares of company stock worth $13,571,004. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $1,815,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

