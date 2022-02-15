Matador Resources (MTDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. Matador Resources has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $48.78.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matador Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Matador Resources worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

