Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 330025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Mattel by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 551,971 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mattel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

