MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.88

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.88 and traded as high as C$18.19. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$18.03, with a volume of 26,514 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$534.07 million and a PE ratio of 6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.88.

In other MCAN Mortgage news, Director Derek Sutherland sold 1,733 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$32,337.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 437,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,167,127.46.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

