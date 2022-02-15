MCDEX Market Cap Achieves $59.50 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, MCDEX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be bought for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular exchanges. MCDEX has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX (MCB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

