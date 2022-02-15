McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the January 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.31. 331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,140. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGRC shares. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

