McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the January 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.31. 331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,140. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $87.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MGRC shares. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.
About McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
