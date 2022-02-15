Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $198.33

Mears Group plc (LON:MER)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.33 ($2.68) and traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.98). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.90), with a volume of 129,016 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Mears Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 220 ($2.98) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 196.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 198.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67. The firm has a market cap of £237.38 million and a PE ratio of 3.97.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

