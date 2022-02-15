MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.29% of MediaAlpha worth $25,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 803,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,668,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,578 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in MediaAlpha by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

MAX opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

