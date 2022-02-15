Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $162.14 and last traded at $162.42. 4,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 317,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 4.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

