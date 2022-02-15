Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $162.14 and last traded at $162.42. 4,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 317,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.15.
In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 4.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medpace (MEDP)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.