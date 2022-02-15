Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Up 66.4% in January

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,596,100 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the January 15th total of 2,762,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 132.8 days.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Meituan in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Get Meituan alerts:

OTCMKTS:MPNGF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 219,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,360. Meituan has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.