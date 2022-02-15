Meme Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00244124 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015320 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005493 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000865 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00021030 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002236 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

