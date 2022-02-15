Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,997.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $3,997.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00244858 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015010 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005476 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000868 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00021286 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Memetic / PepeCoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “
Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin
