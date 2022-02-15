Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,997.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $3,997.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

