Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,488 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.02. The stock had a trading volume of 264,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,970,906. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

