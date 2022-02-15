Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Boosted by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,211 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.2% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $47,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $523,687,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 826 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.3% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Argus cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,773 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.47. 233,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,491,898. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.43. The firm has a market cap of $607.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.78 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

