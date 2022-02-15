Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,760,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 13,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter worth about $712,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:METX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 682,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,113,715. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

