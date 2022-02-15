Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.39

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and traded as high as $53.02. Metro shares last traded at $53.02, with a volume of 439 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Get Metro alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.