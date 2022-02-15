Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,774 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 78,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 33,312 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

AMAT traded up $5.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.57. 100,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,573,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

