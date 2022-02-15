Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $382.29. 136,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,527,693. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,117,448 shares of company stock valued at $392,409,626. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

