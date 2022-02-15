Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 42,292 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.5% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.62.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $153.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136,395. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.94. The firm has a market cap of $279.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

