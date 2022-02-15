Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.97. 44,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.84. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

