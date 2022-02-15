Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.38 and its 200-day moving average is $205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

