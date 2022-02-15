Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $14.32 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Target were worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Target by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.91. The stock had a trading volume of 113,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,183. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

