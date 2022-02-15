Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $15.48 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 133.9% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 72.7% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 118.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.33 and a 200-day moving average of $359.85. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $298.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.24.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.