Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $19.29 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $273.30. 47,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.