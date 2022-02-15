Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $21.61 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 20,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.76. 53,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,305. The company has a market capitalization of $190.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.59 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

