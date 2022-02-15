Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $21.85 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 100,449 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 157.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 331,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 325,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 255,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,132,600. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

