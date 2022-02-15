Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $30.72 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,109 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.5% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,138,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

