Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $44.66 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,569 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.7% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,712,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Adobe by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.60. 28,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $226.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $545.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

