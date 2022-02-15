Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $49.74 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.8% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $49,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.00. 307,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,246,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.75 and its 200-day moving average is $223.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.00 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.