Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $28,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,577,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $8.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.22. 28,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.09 and a 200-day moving average of $251.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.37%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

