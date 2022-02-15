Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 15,584 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

MCD traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,165. The company has a market cap of $191.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.15 and a 200-day moving average of $249.91. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

