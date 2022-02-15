Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,559 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Tower by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Tower by 130.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,412,000 after purchasing an additional 393,767 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,375. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

