Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 42,964 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,964 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.5% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $29,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 111,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 35,796 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,254. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.83. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $265.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

