Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 54,043 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,043 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $27,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

NYSE:C traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.07. 352,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,343,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

