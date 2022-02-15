Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 76,796 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,796 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $67,533,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, reaching $155.51. 298,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,419,975. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $459.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

