Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $6.31 on Tuesday, reaching $248.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

