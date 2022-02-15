MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,159,507 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Southwest Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,524. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

