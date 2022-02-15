MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,600.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286,736 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 237,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,474,908. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

